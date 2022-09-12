Uttarakhand CM Dhami directs officials to ensure fair selection process in state govt exams

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed Chief Secretary, Dr SS Sandhu, that in future, arrangements should be made to ensure a transparent and fair selection process in the state so that eligible youth can be selected. He has also directed to make Uttarakhand Public Service Commission and other selection agencies strong and transparent in this regard.

The Chief Minister has given instructions to the Chief Secretary and Secretary Personnel to take a case-to-case decision in respect of the posts for which the results have been declared by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) but the recommendation has not been sent yet. In such examinations in which applications have been invited by the Subordinate Services Selection Commission and no examination has been conducted, the selection process should be ensured by taking rules and regulations at the level of the Public Service Commission.

The Chief Minister has also given instructions that for the examinations of the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission which are to be conducted by the Public Service Commission, the selection process should be started by issuing advertisements at the earliest. The Chief Minister has also instructed the Secretary Personnel to take prompt action regarding the results of the Police Rankers Recruitment Examination.

Earlier today, CM Dhami reviewed the disaster situation in the state, regarding the damage caused by the disaster and landslides, in the state secretariat on Monday. Chief Secretary Dr. S.S. Sandhu, Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Radha Raturi, and Secretary Disaster Management Dr. Ranjit Sinha were also present in this high-level meeting.

The Chief Minister directed that complete details of the disaster situation of all the districts should be prepared. A plan should also be prepared for the rehabilitation of the villages which are likely to be threatened by the disaster. CM Dhami said that the services of national and international level consultants should also be taken into consideration in relation to the permanent treatment of Nainital's Ballia Nala, Pithoragarh's El Dhara, etc. for rehabilitation of disaster-affected areas and landslide-affected areas. To ensure the provision of effective treatment. (ANI)

