Suspecting infidelity, man murders wife; arrested

A man was arrested here for allegedly strangulating his wife over suspicion of infidelity, police said on Monday.According to the police the deceased is identified as Sufina, native of west Bengal, who was living with her second husband Asmat Ali and a minor daughter in a slum in sector 58 area.It was on the night of September 9 when a brawl broke out between the couple.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 12-09-2022 23:39 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 23:39 IST
A man was arrested here for allegedly strangulating his wife over suspicion of infidelity, police said on Monday.

According to the police the deceased is identified as Sufina, native of west Bengal, who was living with her second husband Asmat Ali and a minor daughter in a slum in sector 58 area.

It was on the night of September 9 when a brawl broke out between the couple. The accused allegedly thrashed his wife badly and later strangulated her. The accused told his father-in-law that his daughter was upset and died by suicide. However Sufina's father did not believe him and filed a police complaint instead. ''The accused was beating my daughter for the past one week. She had told me so when she last visited here on September 8. She had told me that her husband was suspecting her of meeting and talking to her first husband. My daughter was killed by her husband,'' he said in his complaint.

Following the complaint an FIR has been registered against the accused under sections 302 (murder) of IPC at Sector 65 police station on Sunday and police nabbed the accused today. ''The accused confessed murdering his wife. We have produced him in a city court today which has sent him into judicial custody,'' said inspector Deepak Kumar, SHO of sector 65 police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

