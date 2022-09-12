Left Menu

Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute: Court rejects petitioner's adjournment plea, slaps fine

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 12-09-2022 23:40 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 23:40 IST
Rejecting an adjournment application of petitioner Shailendra Singh, a court here slapped a fine of Rs 1,000 on the petitioners during a hearing on Monday of the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute.

''Additional District Judge Sanjai Chaudhary has given a last opportunity of hearing to the petitioners and fixed the matter on September 26,'' District Government Counsel Sanjai Gaur said.

Singh, who is a lawyer himself, had sought an adjournment on health grounds. However, the plea was rejected by the court.

The problem cropped up when the ''Pairokar'' (representative) of the petitioners, without having any authority, presented the adjournment application before the court.

Defence counsel Niraj Sharma objected to the request.

Singh, a resident of Lucknow, along with other lawyers and law students, had filed an application on May 17 in the court of the Mathura district judge under section 92, read with sections 91 and 151 of the Civil Procedure Code (CPC), with a prayer of being heard as a representative of the majority community that believes that Lord Krishna was born where the Shahi Idgah now stands.

The petitioners have claimed that the Shahi Idgah was constructed on a part of the 13.37-acre land of the Katra Keshav Deo temple.

The Shahi Idgah management, the Katra Keshav Deo temple trust and the Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan are the defendants in the suit.

