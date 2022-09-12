Left Menu

VHP could hold protest against Telangana govt: Surendra Jain

Vishwa Hindu Parishad General Secretary Surendra Jain on Monday attacked the Telangana government over a range of issues and said that his organisation could hold a protest against the state government's policies.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 12-09-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 23:43 IST
VHP could hold protest against Telangana govt: Surendra Jain
Vishwa Hindu Parishad General Secretary Surendra Jain (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vishwa Hindu Parishad General Secretary Surendra Jain on Monday attacked the Telangana government over a range of issues and said that his organisation could hold a protest against the state government's policies. Talking to mediapersons in Hyderabad, Jain alleged, "Telangana has become the haven of Love Jihadis. Telangana High court had given a notice to the Telangana government in 2020 and asked that nearly 2000 girls have been missing from Hyderabad, where are they? The Telangana government hasn't given the answer yet."

"I appeal to the Telangana government to issue a white paper on love jihad and illegal conversion and also answer the High court notice also," he added. He asked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to answer the questions asked by the Hindu community.

He accused the state government of partial behaviour. "If the government doesn't stop Hindu-opposed behaviour, then Vishwa Hindu Parishad will hold a big protest," he further added. Coming heavily on Munawar Farooqi's show, he said, "Why under the nose of Government, Munawar Farooqi's show is held, police have given permission."

"Vishwa Hindu Parishad believes that everyone's beliefs should be respected but selective shouldn't happen," he further added. "The government is conducting proceedings against this reaction. The government is solely responsible who gave permission for the program. The government should rethink and should apologise for why Munawar Farooqi's show was held," he stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
3
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom
4
Gabriela Brimmer: Google celebrates 75th birthday of Mexican disability rights activist

Gabriela Brimmer: Google celebrates 75th birthday of Mexican disability righ...

 Mexico

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022