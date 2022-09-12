Amarinder Singh Raja demands arrest of Punjab minister Fauja Singh over accusation of extorting money

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday, demanded immediate dismissal and arrest of Fauja Singh Sarari, the Defence Services Welfare and Food Processing Minister of Punjab over a leaked video where he allegedly planning to trap some contractors to extort money from them. In the leaked audio clip, the minister is allegedly discussing a plan with his Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to trap the contractors of the department of Food and Civil Supplies, red-handed to later extort money from them.

"They have not even completed six months and the second minister has been caught indulging in corrupt practices and at this rate, in the next two years we may see a dozen of their ministers landing in jail", the PCC president remarked, while reacting to the clip. Earlier, he said that the government dismissed the health minister and jailed him over similar allegations. "This time the matter is already in the public domain with the minister's audio clip and let us see what action the government takes", he remarked.

The PCC president pointed out, that the government has been falsely implicating Congress leaders without any proof or evidence and has registered cases against three former ministers and put two of them behind bars. "Now we will see what the government will do with its own minister who had the audacity to discuss money extortion plan, by trapping contractors, with his OSD", he said, while challenging the government to prove that it practices what it preaches.

The PCC president pointed out these were not mere allegations but revelations, which need to be taken seriously. (ANI)

