295 dengue cases recorded in Delhi this year

No death has been reported so far this year due to the disease, the report added.In 2018, Delhi had reported 137 dengue cases during the January 1-September 3 period, according to the report.The figures in 2019, 2020 and 2021 were -- 122 96 and 124 respectively.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2022 23:50 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 23:50 IST
The national capital has registered a spurt in dengue cases with the total number of cases of the vector-borne disease climbing to nearly 300 in Delhi so far this year, according to a civic body report released on Monday.

In the last one week, 51 fresh cases have been reported.

And, out of the 295 cases recorded till September 9 this year, 75 were reported in August. It is also the highest number of dengue cases logged during the January 1-September 9 period, since 2017, when the corresponding figure was 1,117. No death has been reported so far this year due to the disease, the report added.

In 2018, Delhi had reported 137 dengue cases during the January 1-September 3 period, according to the report.

The figures in 2019, 2020 and 2021 were -- 122; 96 and 124 respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

