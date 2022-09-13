Left Menu

Ghaziabad doctor receives 'threatening' calls over 'supporting' Hindu outfits

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 13-09-2022 00:08 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 00:08 IST
Ghaziabad doctor receives 'threatening' calls over 'supporting' Hindu outfits
A physician here has allegedly received threatening calls from a mobile phone that had a US number, warning him not to support Hindu outfits or else, he will be beheaded.

Dr Arvind Vats, who has been running his own clinic for two decades near the Lohia Nagar police outpost under the Sihani Gate police station limits, in his complaint on Monday said he reçeived threatening calls from a mobile number that had a United States number, Circle Officer Alok Dubey said.

Vats alleged that he first got a call from the number on the night of September 1. He did not answer the call as he was asleep.

He again got a call from the number on September 7 and the caller threatened him of dire consequences if he supported Hindu organisations, Vats said in the complaint.

The caller also told Vats that neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would be able to protect him.

A probe in the matter is on, Dubey said.

