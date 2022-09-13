Trump objects to Justice Department's special master nominees -court filing
Former President Donald Trump on Monday objected in a court filing to the two candidates the U.S. Justice Department has put forward to be an independent arbiter, called a special master, to examine the contents of classified documents seized by the FBI from his Florida estate last month.
