Many retreating Russian troops near Kharkiv have exited Ukraine -U.S. official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-09-2022 01:25 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 01:25 IST
The United States assesses that Russia has largely ceded its gains near Kharkiv and many retreating Russian soldiers have exited Ukraine, moving over the border back into Russia, a senior U.S. military official said on Monday.

"Overall we assess the Ukrainians are making progress as they fight to liberate and reclaim territory in the south and east," the U.S. military official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity, without offering a number.

"On the ground in the vicinity of Kharkiv we assess that Russian forces have largely ceded their gains to the Ukrainians and have withdrawn to the north and east. Many of these forces have moved over the border into Russia."

