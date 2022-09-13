Left Menu

Ukraine has retaken 6,000 sq km of land -Zelenskiy

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that Ukrainian forces had retaken 6,000 square km. "The advances of our forces continue." Ukrainian chief commander General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said on Sunday his troops had retaken more than 3,000 square km (1,160 square miles) this month.

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2022 01:57 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 01:57 IST
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that Ukrainian forces had retaken 6,000 square km. (2,400 square miles) of Russian-held territory since the beginning of the month.

"Since the beginning of September and up to today, our fighters have liberated more than 6,000 square km of the territory of Ukraine in the south and in the east," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video. "The advances of our forces continue."

Ukrainian chief commander General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said on Sunday his troops had retaken more than 3,000 square km (1,160 square miles) this month.

