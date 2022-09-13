U.S., Mexico have identified areas of cooperation on supply chains, Raimondo says
U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Monday the United States and Mexico have identified areas of collaboration on supply chains, as senior officials from both countries met in Mexico City for economic cooperation talks.
Raimondo and Secretary of State Antony Blinken led a U.S. delegation in Mexico for the talks, which Mexico has said were set to focus on semiconductors, telecommunications, and medical equipment, among others.
