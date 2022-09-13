Left Menu

Official: Toronto cop shot dead, suspect in custody

Police issued the emergency alert after two shootings in Mississauga, Ontario, and Milton, Ontario, Monday afternoon.Police earlier said they were looking for a stolen Black Jeep Cherokee and the suspect dressed in black with a construction vest. Peel Regional Police Constable Heather Cannon later said the public safety alert is no longer in effect.

Canadian police arrested a man after a Toronto police officer was shot dead Monday and two others were injured. Police earlier issued an emergency alert to phones saying they were investigating an active shooter in and around Toronto. An official familiar with the details confirmed that the officer was killed to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. They were not authorized to speak publicly about the matter. Police issued the emergency alert after two shootings in Mississauga, Ontario, and Milton, Ontario, Monday afternoon.

Police earlier said they were looking for a stolen Black Jeep Cherokee and the suspect dressed in black with a construction vest. “Suspect has been located and is in police custody. 1 person has been pronounced deceased at the scene and 2 others have been transported to hospital,” Halton Police said in a tweet shortly after the emergency alert went out. Peel Regional Police Constable Heather Cannon later said the public safety alert is no longer in effect. “There is no threat to public safety,'' Cannon said.

