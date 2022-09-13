Left Menu

Blinken says Ukraine has made 'significant progress' in counteroffensive

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 13-09-2022 05:03 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 05:03 IST
Blinken says Ukraine has made 'significant progress' in counteroffensive
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that it was still early days in Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russian forces, but Ukrainian forces have made "significant progress."

"What they have done is very methodically planned out and of course it's benefited from significant support from the United States and many other countries in terms of making sure that Ukraine has in its hands the equipment it needs to prosecute this counteroffensive," Blinken said during a news conference in Mexico.

Blinken also said Iran's response to a European Union proposal on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal makes the prospects for an agreement in the near term unlikely.

