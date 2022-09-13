Beijing reports 10 symptomatic, 6 asymptomatic COVID cases for Sept 12
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 13-09-2022 05:35 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 05:35 IST
China's capital Beijing reported 10 symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and six asymptomatic cases for Sept. 12, local government authorities said on Tuesday.
This compared with 15 symptomatic cases and no asymptomatic the day before.
