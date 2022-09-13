Left Menu

Beijing reports 10 symptomatic, 6 asymptomatic COVID cases for Sept 12

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 13-09-2022 05:35 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 05:35 IST
Beijing reports 10 symptomatic, 6 asymptomatic COVID cases for Sept 12
China's capital Beijing reported 10 symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and six asymptomatic cases for Sept. 12, local government authorities said on Tuesday.

This compared with 15 symptomatic cases and no asymptomatic the day before.

This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.

