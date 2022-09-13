Left Menu

U.S. urges end to hostilities along Armenia-Azerbaijan border

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-09-2022 07:15 IST
  • United States

The United States is deeply concerned about reports of attacks along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border and is calling for an immediate end to hostilities, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"As we have long made clear, there can be no military solution to the conflict," Blinken said in a statement. "We urge an end to any military hostilities immediately."

