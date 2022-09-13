Air strike hits capital of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region - hospital official

An air strike hit the capital of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region on Tuesday, an official at a hospital said. Kibrom Gebreselassie, the chief executive officer of Ayder Hospital, said the hospital had received one wounded person.

He said the person who brought the wounded person to hospital has said the targets of the strike were the Mekelle University Business Campus and Dimitsi Woyane TV station, which the regional Tigray government runs. Ethiopian military spokesperson Colonel Getnet Adane and government spokesperson Legesse Tulu did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

