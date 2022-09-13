Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: 2 powerful pipe bombs recovered in Maoist-hit Dantewada

PTI | Dantewada | Updated: 13-09-2022 11:09 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 11:09 IST
Chhattisgarh: 2 powerful pipe bombs recovered in Maoist-hit Dantewada
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces have recovered two powerful improvised explosive devices (IEDs), suspected to have been planted by Maoists, in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police said on Tuesday.

The explosives, also called pipe bombs, were found on Monday between Kamarguda (Dantewada) and Jagargunda (Sukma) villages when a team of the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) 231st battalion was out on a road security operation, a senior police official said.

The IEDs were packed in iron pipes and weighed 10 kg each, he said.

The CRPF personnel stationed in Karaguda camp have recovered IEDs many times in this area,which is considered a Maoist hotbed.

While cordoning off the road, the patrolling team detected the bombs placed beneath the earth under a tree to target security forces, the official said adding that a major tragedy was averted with the recovery.

A Bomb Disposal Squad later neutralised the explosives, he said. Maoists generally plant explosives and iron spikes near trees and wells to target security personnel as they often take shelter under trees and use the water resources during their long search operations in forests, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
3
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom
4
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022