Armenian, Russian defense ministers discuss Nagorno-Karabakh after flare-up - Interfax

Russia and Armenia's defense ministers spoke on Tuesday morning and agreed to take steps to stabilize the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Interfax news agency reported citing the Armenian defense ministry.

Tensions flared overnight in the latest flare-up of hostilities over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Russia is a key power broker in the region and an ally of Armenia through the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)