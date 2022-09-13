Armenian, Russian defense ministers discuss Nagorno-Karabakh after flare-up - Interfax
Russia and Armenia's defense ministers spoke on Tuesday morning and agreed to take steps to stabilize the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Interfax news agency reported citing the Armenian defense ministry.
Tensions flared overnight in the latest flare-up of hostilities over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Russia is a key power broker in the region and an ally of Armenia through the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization.
