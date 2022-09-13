Left Menu

Russia says it detains man suspected of sending military aircraft photos to Ukraine

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-09-2022 12:44 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 12:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Russia detained a top manager of an aviation factory on suspicion of passing secret military information to Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday, citing the FSB federal security agency.

The FSB said a man was suspected of taking photographs of equipment from Russia's fighter planes and sending them to a Ukrainian citizen who worked at a Ukrainian aviation plant, according to the reports.

The FSB said it had opened a treason case against the suspect.

