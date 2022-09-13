Russia says it detains man suspected of sending military aircraft photos to Ukraine
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-09-2022 12:44 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 12:33 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia detained a top manager of an aviation factory on suspicion of passing secret military information to Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday, citing the FSB federal security agency.
The FSB said a man was suspected of taking photographs of equipment from Russia's fighter planes and sending them to a Ukrainian citizen who worked at a Ukrainian aviation plant, according to the reports.
The FSB said it had opened a treason case against the suspect.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia says it shot down Ukrainian drone near Zaporizhzhia nuclear station
Russia names second Ukrainian suspect in killing of nationalist's daughter
Russia says it shot down Ukrainian drone near Zaporizhzhia nuclear station
Radiation levels normal at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant following Ukrainian missile strike - Russian-backed officials
Ukrainians brave nuclear risk to escape Russian-ruled south