EU's Michel tells Armenia's PM Brussels ready to help prevent escalation with Azerbaijan

Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the escalation in tensions on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border with the European Union's Charles Michel on Tuesday, the Armenian government said.

In the call, Armenia blamed Azerbaijan for escalating tensions over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh territory. Both Baku and Yerevan blame each other for a flare-up of hostilities overnight.

Michel, president of the European Council, said the EU was "ready to make efforts to prevent further escalation" and said there was "no alternative to peace and stability in the region," according to an Armenian readout of the call.

