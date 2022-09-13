Armenia's PM says 49 soldiers died in clashes with Azerbaijan
Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 13:04 IST
Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said 49 Armenian service personnel died during overnight clashes with Azerbaijan, the Interfax news agency reported.
In a speech to Armenia's parliament, Pashinyan said Baku had attacked Armenia's positions overnight and that fighting was ongoing.
Both Armenia and Azerbaijan have blamed each other for the escalation in hostilities, the latest dispute in decades-old tensions between the countries over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Interfax
- Nikol Pashinyan
- Baku
- Armenia
- Armenian
- Azerbaijan
- Nagorno-Karabakh
- Pashinyan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Azerbaijan and Armenia ceasefire fails within minutes - media
EU's Michel tells Armenia's PM Brussels ready to help prevent escalation with Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan and Armenia ceasefire fails within minutes - media
Armenian, Russian defense ministers discuss Nagorno-Karabakh after flare-up
Fresh clashes erupt between Azerbaijan, Armenia