Left Menu

Government clerk arrested accepting Rs 6,000 bribe in Bareilly

A government accountant was arrested here accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000 for making a solvency certificate, police said on Tuesday. Police said that Harish Kumar Rathore, a resident of Izzatnagar had lodged a complaint with the ACO that the lekhpal was demanding Rs 10,000 to make a solvency certificate, and had struck the deal finally at Rs 6,000.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 13-09-2022 13:29 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 13:15 IST
Government clerk arrested accepting Rs 6,000 bribe in Bareilly
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A government accountant was arrested here accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000 for making a solvency certificate, police said on Tuesday. Lekhpal Purshottam Gangwar was arrested on Monday near a 'dhaba' in Bareilly in the act of accepting the bribe, said Omprakash Singh, In-Charge, Anti-Corruption Organisation, Bareilly unit.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against Gangwar at Izzatnagar Police Station late on Monday night. Police said that Harish Kumar Rathore, a resident of Izzatnagar had lodged a complaint with the ACO that the lekhpal was demanding Rs 10,000 to make a solvency certificate, and had struck the deal finally at Rs 6,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
3
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom
4
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022