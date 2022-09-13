Armenia says 49 soldiers killed in attacks by Azerbaijan

Armenia's prime minister said on Tuesday that 49 soldiers were killed in nighttime attacks by Azerbaijan.

Nikol Pashinyan said in Parliament that Azerbaijani forces attacked about half a dozen points, the news agency Interfax reported. Azerbaijan and Armenia have been locked in a decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, which is part of Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994.

During a six-week war in 2020 that killed more than 6,600 people, Azerbaijan reclaimed large parts of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas that had been controlled for decades by the Armenia-backed separatists.

