Armenia says 49 soldiers killed in attacks by Azerbaijan

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 13-09-2022 13:44 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 13:32 IST
Nikol Pashinyan Image Credit: Twitter (@NikolPashinyan)
Armenia's prime minister said on Tuesday that 49 soldiers were killed in nighttime attacks by Azerbaijan.

Nikol Pashinyan said in Parliament that Azerbaijani forces attacked about half a dozen points, the news agency Interfax reported. Azerbaijan and Armenia have been locked in a decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, which is part of Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994.

During a six-week war in 2020 that killed more than 6,600 people, Azerbaijan reclaimed large parts of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas that had been controlled for decades by the Armenia-backed separatists.

