Ukraine advancing in Kharkiv region, fighting still raging - deputy defence min
Fighting is continuing (in Kharkiv region). It is still early to say full (Ukrainian) control has been established over Kharkiv region," Malyar said in an interview.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Fighting is still raging in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region but Ukraine's forces are making good progress because its forces are highly motivated and its operation is well planned, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar told Reuters on Tuesday.
"The aim is to liberate the Kharkiv region and beyond - all the territories occupied by the Russian Federation. Fighting is continuing (in Kharkiv region). It is still early to say full (Ukrainian) control has been established over Kharkiv region," Malyar said in an interview.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- Ukraine
- Kharkiv
- Russian Federation
ALSO READ
Russia says it shot down Ukrainian drone near Zaporizhzhia nuclear station
Russia names second Ukrainian suspect in killing of nationalist's daughter
Russia says it shot down Ukrainian drone near Zaporizhzhia nuclear station
Radiation levels normal at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant following Ukrainian missile strike - Russian-backed officials
Ukrainians brave nuclear risk to escape Russian-ruled south