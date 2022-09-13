Gurugram hotel evacuated after bomb threat, search underway

A call about a bomb threat sparked panic at a hotel in Gurugram on Tuesday and a search is on to trace it, police said.

The call was received at Leela Hotel in the Ambiance Mall complex around 11:35 am. The police were immediately informed following which bomb disposal and dog squads reached the hotel and evacuated it, sources said. A senior police officer said that the threat call to the hotel was made from a mobile number which was found switched off.

''The search is on and the police are trying to identify the caller,'' the official added.

