Left Menu

Varanasi court's decision in Gyanvapi case 'clear violation' of Places of Worship Act, says CPI(M)

The CPIM reiterates its support for the strict implementation of the 1991 law based on the spirit behind and the intention of the law, the Left party said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2022 14:16 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 14:16 IST
Varanasi court's decision in Gyanvapi case 'clear violation' of Places of Worship Act, says CPI(M)
  • Country:
  • India

The CPI(M) has claimed that the decision of the district court in Varanasi in the Gyanvapi mosque case is in ''clear violation'' of the aim behind the Places of Worship Act, 1991.

The court on Monday said it will continue to hear a petition seeking daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi Masjid, dismissing the mosque committee's argument that the case is not maintainable.

It said the 1991 Act does not apply in this case -- where the devotees are seeking permission for daily worship of the idols they say are already installed there.

''Wrong interpretations of the law by sections of the judiciary will lead to serious consequences of the kind that the law was meant to prevent. It is no secret that the ruling party is hell-bent on a distorted interpretation of history to target minority communities. ''The claim that present-day mosques were built on sites where temples were destroyed has been a longstanding method to whip up religious sentiments and to use this for a communal agenda,'' the CPI(M) said in a statement.

The party further said the 1991 law came into effect to uphold the national interest of communal harmony and to prevent a plethora of motivated petitions such as those in Mathura and Varanasi. ''The CPI(M) reiterates its support for the strict implementation of the 1991 law based on the spirit behind and the intention of the law,'' the Left party said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
3
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom
4
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022