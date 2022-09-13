Four held for destroying CCTV camera at beach

Police on Tuesday said they have arrested four people on the charge of destroying the CCTV and the fencing put up at the Someshwar beach to prevent illegal sand transportation.

The tipper lorry used by the accused has been seized, the police said. The CCTV was installed on the instruction of district deputy commissioner to keep an eye on illegal sand-transporting near Someshwar temple and the beach, they said.

The CCTV was damaged by a few masked men on September 10. Based on a complaint from Ullal taluk revenue officer, police said they began the investigation and made the arrests.

