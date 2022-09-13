Left Menu

SEC starts electoral roll revision process for VC election in TTAADC

The State Election Commission SEC of Tripura has initiated the process to prepare the final electoral rolls for conducting elections to village committees VCs of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council TTAADC.The VC elections are considered important as Assembly elections are due in the state next year.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 13-09-2022 14:38 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 14:36 IST
SEC starts electoral roll revision process for VC election in TTAADC
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

The State Election Commission (SEC) of Tripura has initiated the process to prepare the final electoral rolls for conducting elections to village committees (VCs) of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

The VC elections are considered important as Assembly elections are due in the state next year. The elections were scheduled to take place by March 3, last year but could not be held due to the Covid pandemic.

The tribal council has 587 Village Committees which are similar to gram panchayats and 68 per cent of Tripura's geographical area 10,491 square km falls under the autonomous district council. In July, the High Court of Tripura, while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), asked the state election panel to complete the VC elections by the first week of November.

The draft publication of the electoral rolls will be published on September 16 while filing of claims and objections will be allowed from September 16 to 22, said a senior poll official on Tuesday.

The claims and objections will be disposed of by September 26 and final rolls are scheduled to be published on September 30 to pave the way for holding VC elections.

''The electoral rolls for the Village Committee constituencies shall be based on the photo electoral rolls of the State Assembly constituencies for the time being in force'', he said.

Tipra Motha, the ruling party in the tribal council has been seeking elections to Village Committees at the earliest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
3
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom
4
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022