King Charles set to visit Northern Ireland

Thousands of people lined up through the night in Edinburgh to pay their last respects to his mothers coffin at St. Giles Cathedral in the Scottish capital. Another woman with two young children in their school uniforms walked slowly past the coffin.

King Charles set to visit Northern Ireland
King Charles is due to fly to Northern Ireland on Tuesday on the latest leg of his tour of the nations that make up the United Kingdom.

Thousands of people lined up through the night in Edinburgh to pay their last respects to his mother's coffin at St. Giles' Cathedral in the Scottish capital. Some people even walked past the coffin and then rejoined the end of the line to get a second view.

On Monday night, Charles and his siblings, Anne, Andrew and Edward, their heads bowed, briefly stood vigil around their mother's flag-draped coffin as members of the public filed past.

Early Tuesday, a man wearing a suit adorned with medals stood silently, bowed his head and moved on. A woman dabbed away tears with a handkerchief. Another woman with two young children in their school uniforms walked slowly past the coffin.

