Left Menu

TRS MLC Kavitha invited for Bathukamma celebrations in Oz Parliament on Sep 25

Her association with Bathukamma festival and its role in culturally aligning and mobilising the people during Telangana movement have come to be seen as cultural movements. In an iconic turn of events, former MP from Nizamabad has been invited to join Bathukamma celebrations in the Australian Parliament.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-09-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 14:51 IST
TRS MLC Kavitha invited for Bathukamma celebrations in Oz Parliament on Sep 25
Kalvakuntla Kavitha Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

TRS MLC K Kavitha has received an invitation for the celebrations of Bathukamma (a Goddess festival) in Australian Parliament on September 25.

A release from her office on Tuesday said the Federation of Indian Association of ACT (Australian Capital Territory ) (FINACT) to host Bathukamma festival celebrations in Parliament of Australia, Canberra.

Kavitha has been an international flag-bearer of Bathukamma celebrations across the globe. Her association with Bathukamma festival and its role in culturally aligning and mobilising the people during Telangana movement have come to be seen as cultural movements. "In an iconic turn of events, former MP from Nizamabad has been invited to join Bathukamma celebrations in the Australian Parliament. The Parliament of Australia is set to witness Telangana'a popular Bathukamma celebrations," it said.

The celebration is set to welcome federal and ACT ministers and participants from across Australia, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
3
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022