Russia's Lavrov granted a visa to attend UN General Assembly

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and members of a Russian delegation have been granted visas to attend the United Nations' General Assembly, the RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing the foreign ministry.

Russia has for weeks criticised the United States for not granting members of the Russian delegation visas to attend the assembly, which starts in New York today.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)