Russia's Lavrov granted a visa to attend UN General Assembly
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-09-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 15:17 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and members of a Russian delegation have been granted visas to attend the United Nations' General Assembly, the RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing the foreign ministry.
Russia has for weeks criticised the United States for not granting members of the Russian delegation visas to attend the assembly, which starts in New York today.
