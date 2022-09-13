France to raise Armenia, Azerbaijan clashes at UN Security Council
- Country:
- France
France will bring up the topic of clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan at the U.N. Security Council, the office of President Emmanuel Macron said, adding that Macron continued to urge both sides to stick to a ceasefire.
Armenia said on Tuesday that at least 49 of its soldiers had been killed in clashes along the border with Azerbaijan after a sharp escalation in hostilities which prompted Russia and the United States to call for restraint. Along with the United States and Russia, France is co-president of the Minsk group, which mediates between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sidhu Moose Wala case: Punjab Police detains middleman Sachin Thapan in Azerbaijan
Key accused in Moosewala murder case traced to Azerbaijan: Punjab DGP
Moosewala killing: One suspect each detained in Kenya, Azerbaijan
Two suspects arrested from Kenya, Azerbaijan in Moose Wala's murder case, India in touch with authorities
One suspect each detained in Kenya, Azerbaijan in connection with killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala: MEA.