Kremlin: no discussion of mobilisation after military setbacks in Ukraine
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-09-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 15:18 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin on Tuesday said that there was no discussion of a nationwide mobilisation to bolster the country's military campaign in Ukraine, days after a surprise Ukrainian offensive forced Russia from almost all of Kharkiv region.
In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that criticism of the country's leadership online nationalist commentators who have demanded mobilisation was an example of "pluralism" and that Russians as a whole continue to support President Vladimir Putin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kremlin
- Russians
- Ukrainian
- Vladimir Putin
- Ukraine
- Kharkiv
- Dmitry Peskov
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia, Ukraine trade claims of nuclear plant attacks
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
WRAPUP 1-Shelling near Ukraine nuclear plant fuels disaster fears; Russia pounds Donbas
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
IAEA chief says mission to big Ukraine nuclear plant on way