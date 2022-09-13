BJP protests 'eviction' of Dalit families in Palamu
The BJP protested in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Tuesday against the ''eviction'' of 50 Dalit families in Palamu district's Pandu area.
The SC cell of the BJP demonstrated outside the district collectorate in protest against the incident that happened in Murumatu village on August 29.
Fifty families of Mushar community were allegedly been driven out of the village where they were living for the last four decades, and their houses were razed by a group of locals.
BJP's Jamshedpur president Gunjan Yadav alleged that atrocities on tribals and Dalits have increased in the state after the Hemant Soren government came to power.
Police have registered a case and arrested five people in connection with the incident.
