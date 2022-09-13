Left Menu

Ruto sworn in as Kenya's fifth president

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 13-09-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 15:20 IST
William Ruto Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Kenya

William Ruto was sworn as Kenya's fifth president on Tuesday, taking the helm a week after the country's top court threw out petitions challenging his victory.

Ruto replaces Uhuru Kenyatta, whom he served as deputy since 2013, and will have to tackle a surge in food and fuel prices, high unemployment and rising public debt used to finance development over the past 10 years under his predecessor.

