Haryana: Power theft of over Rs 700 cr unearthed in past five years

Electricity theft of Rs 706.82 crore was unearthed in Haryana in the past five years, a senior official said on Tuesday, adding that Rs 378.33 crore was taken in fines from people found involved in it.

Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) Managing Director P C Meena said till last month in the current financial year, electricity theft of Rs 51.21 crore was reported and Rs 31.22 crore taken in fines. According to the MD, the discom has reduced technical and distribution losses significantly by technological intervention and theft detection. The managing director said in the 2021-22 financial year, electricity theft of Rs 156.65 crore was found and a fine of Rs 78.70 crore was realised. Electricity meters of 1,81,078 consumers were checked by a discom team and 45,470 people caught stealing electricity. As many as 42,501 FIRs have been lodged in this regard, he said. ''Electricity theft is a legal offense and action is being taken against those consumers who have not deposited the outstanding fine for electricity theft. There is a provision of fine and punishment for theft of electricity. The DHBVN has launched a portal and giving reward to informers,'' added Meena. He said if any person notices electricity theft, then he can call the toll free number 18001801011 and contribute to preventing electricity theft.

