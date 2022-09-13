Infant dies as thatched roof catches fire in UP's Bareilly

An eight-month-old girl died after the thatched roof of her house caught fire in Pachaumi village here, the village pradhan said on Tuesday.

The roof caught fire on Sunday after a mobile phone battery exploded, village pradhan Beenu Devi said.

The girl was taken to the district hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries on Monday, the pradhan added.

Sources said the infant’s father Sunil Kumar Kashyap had left his mobile phone on charge and gone out for work.

His wife Kusam had put their two daughters, one aged two years and the other eight months, in two cots and was doing household work when the mobile hanging over the toddler’s cot exploded.

Subsequently, the thatched roof caught fire and fell on the cot, injuring her.

