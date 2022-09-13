Potchefstroom police call for public assistance in three rape cases

The Potchefstroom Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit has called for community assistance in locating three men who can help with police investigations into three rape cases.

The first case relates to the rape of an 18-year-old teenager in Ikageng on 16 April this year.

SAPS spokesperson, Captain Aafje Botma, said: "At about 3am an 18-year-old victim was allegedly asleep in her house in Sibusiso Street, Ikageng when a male who broke open the door and overpowered her. She was raped at knifepoint".

The police have an identikit of the man believed to be between the ages of 39 and 40.

"He is dark in complexion, have dark eyes and is tall with a slender build," said Botma.

The second incident relates to the assault and rape of a 24-year-old woman in the same township in July 2022.

"At about 4am, a 24-year-old woman was allegedly offered a lift by a male who was driving in his Silver/Grey Suzuki vehicle. The man allegedly assaulted the woman and raped her inside his car close to a church in Sarafina Extension, Ikageng," she said.

A police identikit depicts a man believed to be between the ages of 32 and 36.

"He is dark in complexion, [has] dark eyes and is medium in length with a slender build," said Botma.

On 5 August 2022, at about 2.15am, a 20-year-old woman was on her way home with friends in a Volkswagen Polo, when they stopped at tavern in Potchefstroom.

"The victim reportedly went to the bathroom. A suspect accosted and raped her," she said.

Police believe the suspect in this third case to be in his 30's.

Botma said the suspect has dark eyes and hair, and was tall with a chubby build.

She urged anyone with information regarding the identity of the men to contact the Investigating Officer, Constable Nathaniël Lephoi on 082 568 9036 or 082 568 9028 or call the South African Police Service (SAPS) Crime Stop number at ‪08600 10111.

"Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via the MySAPS App from your smart phone. Callers may opt to remain anonymous," she said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)