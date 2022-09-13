William Ruto sworn in as Kenya's president after close vote

William Ruto has been sworn in as Kenya's president.

He narrowly won the Aug. 9 election in East Africa's most stable democracy over longtime opposition figure Raila Odinga. The Supreme Court last week rejected challenges to the official results.

Ruto had been the deputy to outgoing President Uhuru Kenya but had a bitter split with Kenya that left the two not speaking for months at a time.

On Tuesday, the audience cheered as the two shook hands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)