Rs 9.60 lakh cash recovered from possession of 4 in JK's Ramban

Four people from Rajasthan were arrested on Tuesday and Rs 9.60 lakh cash was recovered from their possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said.

A police party intercepted a Srinagar-bound vehicle on Jammu-Srinagar national highway during checking around 5 pm, they said.

Upon inspecting the vehicle, Rs 9.60 cash was recovered from a bag that belonged to Radhe Syam who hailed from Rajasthan's Alwar, they said.

On questioning, Syam failed to explain the source of the cash and it was seized on the spot, police said, adding that the recovered cash is suspected to be stolen.

A complaint has been filed with the Income Tax department and they have been asked to ascertain the source of the cash and corresponding tax liability.

