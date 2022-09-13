Left Menu

UK police officer who shot unarmed Black man suspended

A police officer who fatally shot an unarmed Black man in London has been suspended from duty, the British capitals Metropolitan Police force said.Chris Kaba, 24, was killed in south London on September 5 after police pursued his car and tried to stop it. It said the car that Kaba was driving wasnt registered to him.

PTI | London | Updated: 13-09-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 16:05 IST
UK police officer who shot unarmed Black man suspended
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A police officer who fatally shot an unarmed Black man in London has been suspended from duty, the British capital's Metropolitan Police force said.

Chris Kaba, 24, was killed in south London on September 5 after police pursued his car and tried to stop it. His vehicle was hemmed in by two police cars in a narrow residential street in the Streatham Hill neighbourhood, and one round was fired from a police weapon. Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner Amanda Pearson said on Monday the firearms officer was suspended partly because of the ''significant impact on public confidence.'' ''We understand how concerned communities are, particularly Black communities, and thank those who are working closely with our local officers," she said. The police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct, launched a homicide investigation last week into Kaba's death.

The office said the shooting came after the activation of an automatic number plate recognition camera, which indicated that the vehicle Kaba was driving was linked to a firearms incident in previous days. It said the car that Kaba was driving wasn't registered to him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
3
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022