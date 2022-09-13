J-K: 3 children injured in shell explosion in Shopian
Three children were injured in an explosion near an encounter site in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said here. A leftover shell exploded at an encounter site at Heff Shirmal in Shopian, injuring three children who were playing nearby, the officials said.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-09-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 16:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Three children were injured in an explosion near an encounter site in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said here. A leftover shell exploded at an encounter site at Heff Shirmal in Shopian, injuring three children who were playing nearby, the officials said. The children have been rushed to a hospital. An encounter took place at Heff Shirmal on Monday in which one local militant was killed and a soldier was injured.
Advertisement