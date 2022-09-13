Left Menu

J-K: 3 children injured in shell explosion in Shopian

Three children were injured in an explosion near an encounter site in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said here. A leftover shell exploded at an encounter site at Heff Shirmal in Shopian, injuring three children who were playing nearby, the officials said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-09-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 16:11 IST
J-K: 3 children injured in shell explosion in Shopian
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three children were injured in an explosion near an encounter site in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said here. A leftover shell exploded at an encounter site at Heff Shirmal in Shopian, injuring three children who were playing nearby, the officials said. The children have been rushed to a hospital. An encounter took place at Heff Shirmal on Monday in which one local militant was killed and a soldier was injured.

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
3
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022