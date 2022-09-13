Man dies after tree falls on his hut in Thane

A 52-year-man from died after a huge tamarind tree fell on his hut in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday following heavy rains, an official said. The incident took place around 6.30 am at Uttan in Bhayander area, a spokesperson of the district disaster management cell said.

The man, Pandurang Kashinath Diwa, died after the tree collapsed on his hut. His wife and daughter escaped unhurt, the official said.

After being alerted, local firemen and police rushed to the spot and provided assistance. The police sent body for postmortem and registered a case of accidental death, the official said.

