BJP leader arrested for securing loan by forging IAS officer's signature in UP's Pratapgarh

A BJP leader here has been arrested for allegedly forging the signature of his IAS officer nephew and securing a loan of Rs 1.62 crore, a senior police official said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Ravi Pratap Singh, was arrested on Monday evening, Superintendent of Police Satpal Antil said. The case dates back to 2020 when IAS officer Abhay Singh registered a cheating complaint against his maternal uncle Ravi Pratap Singh.

In his complaint, Abhay Singh had alleged that his uncle had forged his signature and taken a loan from The Urban Co-operative Bank. Antil said the signatures were found to be fake during the course of the investigation. The accused has been sent to jail, he added. BJP's Kashi regional unit member and senior party leader Girdhari Singh said Ravi Pratap Singh was an active party leader, but refused to comment on the case.

