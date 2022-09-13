Left Menu

BJP leader arrested for securing loan by forging IAS officer's signature in UP's Pratapgarh

A BJP leader here has been arrested for allegedly forging the signature of his IAS officer nephew and securing a loan of Rs 1.62 crore, a senior police official said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Ravi Pratap Singh, was arrested on Monday evening, Superintendent of Police Satpal Antil said.

PTI | Pratapgarh(Up) | Updated: 13-09-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 16:33 IST
BJP leader arrested for securing loan by forging IAS officer's signature in UP's Pratapgarh
  • Country:
  • India

A BJP leader here has been arrested for allegedly forging the signature of his IAS officer nephew and securing a loan of Rs 1.62 crore, a senior police official said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Ravi Pratap Singh, was arrested on Monday evening, Superintendent of Police Satpal Antil said. The case dates back to 2020 when IAS officer Abhay Singh registered a cheating complaint against his maternal uncle Ravi Pratap Singh.

In his complaint, Abhay Singh had alleged that his uncle had forged his signature and taken a loan from The Urban Co-operative Bank. Antil said the signatures were found to be fake during the course of the investigation. The accused has been sent to jail, he added. BJP's Kashi regional unit member and senior party leader Girdhari Singh said Ravi Pratap Singh was an active party leader, but refused to comment on the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
3
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022