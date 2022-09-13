Left Menu

Punjab: 3 of family crushed to death as loaded trailer overturns on car

As the trailer took a turn, it lost balance and overturned on the car, the police said. Behram Police Station SHO Gurdial Singh said, The couple, aged over 45 years, and their son, aged around 25, were killed. The trailer truck driver has been arrested for rash and negligent driving, Singh added.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-09-2022 17:03 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 16:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Three members of a family were killed after their car was crushed by a loaded trailer in Punjab's Nawanshahr, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday when the trailer truck, loaded with sand and stones, took a sudden turn on the busy Phagwara-Chandigarh national highway near Behram and overturned on the car approaching from the other side, the police said. A middle-aged couple from Batala and their son, aged around 25, were killed in the accident, they added. A video of the incident in which the trailer is seen coming from the opposite side and making a sharp turn, catching the onrushing traffic unaware, has gone viral on social media. As the trailer took a turn, it lost balance and overturned on the car, the police said. Another car also suffered partial damage as the trailer fell on one side. Behram Police Station SHO Gurdial Singh said, ''The couple, aged over 45 years, and their son, aged around 25, were killed.'' The trailer truck driver has been arrested for rash and negligent driving, Singh added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

