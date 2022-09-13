Left Menu

Pope Francis arrives in Kazakhstan

Updated: 13-09-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 16:56 IST
Pope Francis arrives in Kazakhstan
Pope Francis (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Pope Francis arrived in Kazakhstan on Tuesday at the start of a three-day trip to attend a peace meeting of world religious leaders.

The plane carrying the 85-year-old pope landed in the capital of the Central Asian republic after a six-hour flight from Rome.

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

