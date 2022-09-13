Pope Francis arrives in Kazakhstan
Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 16:56 IST
- Country:
- Kazakhstan
Pope Francis arrived in Kazakhstan on Tuesday at the start of a three-day trip to attend a peace meeting of world religious leaders.
The plane carrying the 85-year-old pope landed in the capital of the Central Asian republic after a six-hour flight from Rome.
