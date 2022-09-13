Left Menu

MP: Man held for abducting and raping teenage girl

She reached her home on September 8 and narrated the ordeal, following which her family members lodged an FIR at Garh police station.Tiwari was arrested on Monday, the police officer said, adding that the medical report of the girl confirmed rape.

MP: Man held for abducting and raping teenage girl
A 16-year-old tribal girl was allegedly abducted and raped for five days by a 35-year-old man who kept her in captivity in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred under the Garh police station limits, about 60 km away from the Rewa district headquarters, last week, a police officer said. ''A 16-year-old girl, who belongs to a tribal community, was abducted by Arun Tiwari on the night of September 3 from her home,'' said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vivek Lal. The accused confined the girl in a room of his home and raped her for five days, he said quoting the First Information Report (FIR). Tiwari used to torture the victim when she would plead with him to free her. Meanwhile, the girl's family members lodged a missing person complaint with the local police. The girl managed to escape from captivity on September 8 when the accused was away. She reached her home on September 8 and narrated the ordeal, following which her family members lodged an FIR at Garh police station.

Tiwari was arrested on Monday, the police officer said, adding that the medical report of the girl confirmed rape. A case has been registered under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

