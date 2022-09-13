Schoolgirl dies after iron gate falls on her in northeast Delhi area

A Class VI student died after an iron gate fell on her in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon when the 13-year-old girl, a daughter of an auto driver, was returning home after school with two other girls.

On the way back, when she was walking past an office of a power discom, its gate fell on her, impaling her head with iron spikes.

The other two girls escaped the accident, a senior police officer said.

The girl was taken to a nearby hospital where she died during the course of her treatment, he said.

A case has been registered under section 304 a (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code in connection with the incident, police said.

