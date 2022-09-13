Ashwini Vaishnaw to be Chief Guest at DIPA Annual Flagship Event 2022

The Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology and Railways, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw will be the Chief Guest at Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA) Annual Flagship Event 2022, which will be held here tomorrow. The Minister of State for Communications, Shri Devusinh Chauhan will be the Guest of Honour.

DIPA, an apex industry body of digital infrastructure providers is all set to host its Annual Flagship Event with new theme for this year, "Gati Shakti vision for 5G & Beyond". The event is said to be the biggest event of Telecom industry of year 2022.

The event's theme is "Gati Shakti vision for 5G & Beyond", is fully in line with PM Modi's Gati Shakti National Master Plan which has helped country's telecom infrastructure to be more stable, with the delegates set to discuss topics including "RoW & Policy On Street Furniture, Synergising Robust Digital Infrastructure With Smart Cities, Infrastructure - 4.0 Frontier For Digital Transformation and Integrated Infrastructure Development: Financial Opportunities."

Panels will include experts from the private and public sectors who will share their perspective about the impact of 5G in everyone's live and country's growth.

The event will take place on September 14, 2022 at Hotel The Imperial, Janpath, New Delhi. DIPA Annual Flagship Event will kick start from 2.30 PM with introductory remarks by Shri T.R. Dua, Director-General, Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA) and the Ministerial Session will commence from 5.50 PM, to be addressed by Chief Guest, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Minister For Communications, Electronics & Information Technology and Railways, the Guest of Honour, Shri Devusinh Chauhan, the Minister of State for Communications, Dr. P. D. Vaghela, IAS, Chairman, TRAI, Shri K. Rajaraman, IAS, Chairman DCC & Secretary (T), Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Dr. Rajesh Kumar, Chief Secretary, Manipur, Shri Akhil Gupta, Chairman, Digital Infrastructure Providers Association and Shri T.R. Dua, Director General, Digital Infrastructure Providers Association.

DIPA acknowledges Department of Telecommunications (DoT) as the supporting partner of DIPA's Annual Flagship Event 2022, Communications Today as the Media Partner, TowerXchange as the Community Partner and EY as the Knowledge Partner of the event.

(With Inputs from PIB)