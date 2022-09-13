Meghalaya: 2 remaining jail escapees caught by people, handed over to police

Two prisoners, who were among a group of six men who escaped from a jail in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district two days ago, were caught by people separately and were handed over to the police, an official said on Tuesday.

The four other escapees were lynched by a mob in a forest near Shangpung village on Sunday.

Undertrial prisoner Ramesh Dkhar, who was with the four but managed to flee from there, was caught by villagers at Thadmuthlong on Monday.

The sixth fugitive, Rikmenlang Lamare, was nabbed by the people in his own village Borato on Tuesday.

Both were handed over to police, district police chief Bikram D Marak told PTI.

He said the two were re-arrested with additional charges because of their escape from the jail.

Among the four escapees who were beaten to death include a man named 'I Love You Talang' who was arrested last month on the charge of murdering a taxi driver in the district.

Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui informed the state Assembly on Monday that two inquiries were instituted to probe into the jailbreak on Sunday.

He also said that five employees of the prison, including a chief warden, were arrested in this connection.

